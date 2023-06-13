Report: Chicago Bulls interested in moving into the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft

The NBA season has ended, and the off-season rumors are already swirling. Whether it be the NBA Draft, free agency, or coaching moves; The NBA off-season is usually a whirlwind. Today, we found out some of the Chicago Bulls potential plans heading into the draft.

According to 670 The Score’s Twitter page, Mark Schanowski said that he expects the Chicago Bulls to move up in the draft, most likely the back half of the first round. The Bulls don’t have a first rounder this year, as it belongs to Orlando via a previous trade. You can listen to the full clip below.

.@MarkSchanowski expects #Bulls to trade up into the 1st round of the NBA Draft (probably the back half of it)https://t.co/BZt3crB1EO — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) June 13, 2023

Could the Chicago Bulls even make a move into the first round of the draft?

To be completely honest, I have no idea what their intentions are by trading up, or how they intend TO move up. There’s obviously some legit talent across the entire board, but when you have no picks or players to trade, it’s not exactly easy to move up in a draft.

There’s lots of prospects I like towards the end of the first, beginning of the second. This roster will need a lot of work if the Bulls intend to be competitive again, as last season was a disaster outside of the play-in victory. They’ve been listed as a good fit for the recently released Chris Paul, but I’m not sure that fixes this squad.

Who do you think the Chicago Bulls should target, if they do move up?

