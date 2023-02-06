REPORT: Chicago Bulls working for major trade deal with important player before the deadline

The Chicago Bulls are listening to trade offers

The Chicago Bulls are shopping one of their best players before the trade deadline, according to a new report. The Bulls have struggled during the first part of the season. They’re currently 9th in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s good enough to make the Play-In round, but not where the Bulls should be.

Lonzo Ball’s ever-lingering injury hasn’t helped the team. Ball was a major piece of last year’s squad that had the best record in the east before his and a few other major injuries. However, the Bulls spent significant capital this offseason in retaining their big three of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. LaVine hasn’t proven himself worthy of his offseason contract thus far, and the Bulls could be making a move at the trade deadline.

Alex Caruso could be traded

According to Jamal Collier with ESPN, the Bulls are looking to trade Alex Caruso before the deadline. But because of what he brings to the team, they’ll only trade Caruso for a significant return:

“Alex Caruso has drawn interest from other teams and Chicago has been open to listening to offers on the reserve guard, a league source told ESPN, but the Bulls would likely have to be blown away by a deal to trade perhaps their most important defensive player.”

Caruso is a fun player to watch on the Chicago Bulls. He’s a tough defender who has done well stepping up after Ball’s injury. While I would miss Caruso being on the Chicago Bulls if they traded him, the team needs to consider the move. This team isn’t going anywhere like it is. They need to look at changing the team’s chemistry to build a contender in the future. This team isn’t it.

