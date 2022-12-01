Top shortstops, including Carlos Correa and Trea Turner, are expected to sign deals worth over $250 million this winter

The Chicago Cubs are expected to be in the running for the top shortstops of this free-agent class. If the Cubs are to reel in one of these big fish, it’s going to cost them a pretty penny. Some of these potential additions include Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, and Carlos Correa.

While it seems any of these players would make a tremendous addition to the Cubs, the most recent reports have them linked to Xander Bogaerts. Jeff Passan recently reported potential price ranges for these top shortstops.

“Trea Turner has no shortage of admirers and, like Correa, should snag a deal in excess of $250 million.” “Xander Bogaerts should do very well, whether it’s in Boston for the rest of his career or with a new team – Philadelphia, Chicago, Arizona, and Los Angeles are all interested. And though Dansby Swanson’s bat falls short of his peers’, he is the only shortstop of the four certain to remain at the position well into his deal, which sources expect to run at least six seasons.”

Signing any of these players would be a major win for the Cubs’ front office. Each of these players would likely become the face of the franchise for years to come. While most of the news at this time of year is largely speculation, it will be interesting to see how the Cubs navigate the free-agent market.

"I'm hearing more about Dansby Swanson and Trea Turner these days than I am Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts…but that could change."@JesseRogersESPN speaks on the Cubs offseason and if they could be big spenders for a free agent SS 💰 #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/cxlgEK9Trr — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 29, 2022

The Cubs appear to be interested in basically every position when it comes to free agency. Even if they’re unable to land one of these top shortstops, there will be plenty of other areas to bolster their roster. Look for the team to ramp up their activity in the coming days.

