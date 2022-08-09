Lenyn Sosa can hit dingers

The Chicago White Sox needed some hits in the second game of their doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals. With Tim Anderson out, shortstop Lenyn Sosa made sure to deliver. The White Sox had lost the first game of the day 2-1.

By the third inning of the second game, the White Sox were tied with the Royals 0-0. With Bats going cold in Kansas City, Sosa stepped up to the plate and put the White Sox on the board. With it, he recorded his first career home run in the Major League.

Lenyn Sosa's 1st major league home run was a BIG hit. #ChangeTheGame | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/IYyFU4ZQNu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 10, 2022

That ball was absolutely crushed. It was a big moment for Sosa. Sosa has struggled to hit with the White Sox so far with his first 13 at-bats. He had one hit. Which made for a .083 batting average.

White Sox fan reaction on Twitter

White Sox fans were all ready to celebrate Sosa’s first home run.

Maybe, just maybe, Lenyn Sosa should get more playing time than Leury Garcia while Tim Anderson is out. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) August 10, 2022

Lenyn Sosa: first player in White Sox history born in 2000 or later to hit a home run! 428' blast at Kauffman Stadium. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 10, 2022

Congrats Lenyn Sosa on his first MLB home run. — SWC (@SwiftChanceIIor) August 10, 2022

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

