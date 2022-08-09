Trending
Watch: Lenyn Sosa hits doozy of first home run for the Chicago White Sox

Jordan SiglerBy 1 Min Read
Lenyn Sosa

Lenyn Sosa can hit dingers

The Chicago White Sox needed some hits in the second game of their doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals. With Tim Anderson out, shortstop Lenyn Sosa made sure to deliver. The White Sox had lost the first game of the day 2-1.

By the third inning of the second game, the White Sox were tied with the Royals 0-0. With Bats going cold in Kansas City, Sosa stepped up to the plate and put the White Sox on the board. With it, he recorded his first career home run in the Major League.

That ball was absolutely crushed. It was a big moment for Sosa. Sosa has struggled to hit with the White Sox so far with his first 13 at-bats. He had one hit. Which made for a .083 batting average.

White Sox fan reaction on Twitter

White Sox fans were all ready to celebrate Sosa’s first home run.

 

