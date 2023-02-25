Willson Contreras took a shot at the Chicago Cubs and fans aren’t going to like it

Former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras appears to be happy after landing a big deal with rival St. Louis.

Contreras opted to sign with the Cardinals this offseason after not being offered enough by the Cubs. Chicago also opted not to trade him at the deadline last season, allowing the talented catcher to test the free agent market.

It didn’t feel like there was any bad blood with the two sides either. Well, that is until now as it’s clear Contreras is really happy in St. Louis and just couldn’t resist taking a shot at the Cubs organization, one where he won a World Series with in 2016.

When speaking to Bally Sports, Contreras said that the Cardinals were the better organization between the two, his personal preference.

“For me, I like this better. It’s a better organization,” Contreras said. “Old school way, which I love it. … Ever since I got here it’s been everything just one way. The Cardinal way.”

Oh puke.

“The Cardinal Way” is such a load of crap. But if that’s Willson Contreras opinion, then so be it. We can’t change that and hope he has success except when playing the Cubs.

Just be careful with the “Best Fans in Baseball”, Willy.

