White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal was helped off the field after a knee injury.

According to ESPN, Yasmani Grandal injured his left knee in the seventh inning while attempting to score from second base during Saturday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Awful scene in Cleveland Yasmani Grandal holding his knee after being sent home. Hope it’s not as bad as it looks. pic.twitter.com/gb2TjnxZof — Starting 9 (@Starting9) August 21, 2022

Grandal was helped off the field, unable to put any pressure on his knee, and was on crutches in the clubhouse. Manager Tony La Russa spoke on Grandal’s injury saying he will be put on the injury list on Sunday.

“It’s hard [to assess the injury] because he had it twisted, but the way [trainer] James [Kruk] described it, to be determined. Just wait and see.”

With Grandal being on the IL the Sox will be bringing up catcher Carlos Perez from Triple-A Charlotte to Cleveland for Sunday’s series finale to back up Seby Zavala as reported by Chicago Suntimes. Zavala, being one of two catchers on the Sox’s 40-men roster, took over behind the plate for the rest of Saturday’s game.

Grandal, 33, is having one of his worse seasons, after missing five weeks earlier in the season due to spasms, another significant injury adds to his line of bad luck.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE