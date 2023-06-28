BREAKING: Chicago Blackhawks take Oliver Moore as surprise first-round draft choice

The Chicago Blackhawks had a no-brainer with their first pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard with the first overall pick in the draft. General manager Kyle Davidson was back on the clock again in the first round at 19.

Davidson said Tuesday the Blackhawks were open to making a trade in the first round. He decided to stay the course instead of giving up precious draft capital.

The Chicago Blackhawks draft Oliver Moore in the first round

The Blackhawks made a surprise selection by taking Oliver Moore with the 19th overall pick.

WE WANT MOORE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2tiCOPMebT — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 29, 2023

The Blackhawks were expected to take another forward in the first round to team up with Bedard in the future. Moore should grow into an important part of the Blackhawks’ offense in the near future.

Here’s a link to Moore’s draft profile.

Here are highlights of Moore courtesy of ThatDucksFan:

