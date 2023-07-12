BREAKING: Chicago Bulls sign rookie to eye-opening contract

The Chicago Bulls invested in second-pick Julian Phillips by trading up to get him in the draft. The Bulls spent the money to back up the draft capital they gave up to get him.

The Chicago Bulls are guaranteeing a lot to Julian Phillips

The Bulls gave up their 2026 and 2027 second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for the rights to Phillips. According to Bobby Marks with ESPN, the Bills signed Phillips to the second-highest contract in terms of guaranteed money of any of the 2023 second-round picks. Twelve players have signed so far.

The Bulls are on the hook for $5.7 in guaranteed cash. The overall deal is four years for $8.1 million.

Julian Phillips becomes the 12th second rd. selection (out of 13) to sign a 4 year contract. Here are the details for the Chicago Bulls forward: 23/24: $1.6M

24/25: $1.9M

25/26: $2.2M

26/27: $2.4M (Team Option) The $5.7M in guaranteed money ranks #2 among all 2nd rd. picks. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 12, 2023

That’s a high gamble for the Bulls’ new forward. He should bring good defense to Chicago but still needs to work on his shooting. Phillips’ shooting has been coming along during the Bulls’ summer league. He scored 16 points against the Sacramento Kings Tuesday.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE