Chicago Bulls: 2 teams looking to trade All-Star players hit up front office for Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls were in the business of entertaining Zach LaVine trade offers before the 2023 NBA Draft. Two teams shopping their own All-Star players have reportedly had conversations with the Bulls’ front office about LaVine.

The Chicago Bulls are keeping their core intact

The Bulls want to keep most key pieces of the roster the same for the 2023-24 season after their season ended in the play-in game in Miami. The Bulls signed Nikola Vucevic last week to keep their big three intact. However, there has been talk the Bulls could still trade Vucevic, LaVine, or DeMar DeRozan for the right price.

The Philadelphia 76ers/Portland Trailblazers are interested in Zach LaVine

The Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trailblazers are also hunting for prospective buyers for their respective star players, Damian Lillard (Trailblazers) and James Harden (76ers). According to a report by K.C. Johnson with NBC Sports, the 76ers and Trailblazers were in preliminary talks with the Bulls’ front office about LaVine:

“The LaVine trade chatter isn’t going away. In fact, league sources said that LaVine has landed in preliminary conversations with both the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers, who are working with James Harden and Damian Lillard, respectively, to find them new homes. While neither of those conversations gained traction for now, the fact that LaVine continues to be discussed only underscores the speculation that multiple rival executives voiced to NBC Sports Chicago during the NBA Draft Combine in May: Will LaVine finish his five-year maximum contract with the Bulls?”

Johnson pointed out that the best time for the Trailblazers to trade for LaVine was before the draft, when the Bulls could have used their third-overall pick to draft Scoot Henderson.

If the Trailblazers still want LaVine and Lillard, would Henderson still be on the table for the Bulls?

The 76ers situation is more simple. The Bulls could try and trade for Harden. Oddsmakers and reporters think there’s smoke between the Bulls and 76ers for Harden.

Now we know there were conversations about it.

