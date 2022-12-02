The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have their eyes on a pair of Bulls players that might be available

The Chicago Bulls are getting to the point where they are going to have to make a decision on what they want to do for the future of the franchise. Through 21 games, the Bulls are 9-12 overall and on the outside looking in on the playoff race.

Will the Bulls be sellers and try to rebuild through the draft and acquiring assets? Or will they go for a big move and trade away future capital?

On Friday, one trade rumor floated out there involved the Los Angeles Lakers and their potential pursuit of two key players on the Bulls — DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

During the newest episode of NBA reporter Zach Lowe’s podcast, he talks about trade scenarios that Bill Simmons brought up recently. One including the Los Angeles Lakers. And from there, Lowe reports that the Lakers have had internal discussions about both DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic as RealGM writes:

“The trade I saw on Twitter was Russ and both picks, one with light protections I think for DeRozan and Vucevic,” said Zach Lowe on his podcast. “I can tell you 100 percent for sure that the Lakers have had internal discussions about that very possibility, if it would ever come up. “Not that they would do that. Let me be clear.”

Now, this is where the Bulls would need to pick a path for the future if approached by the Lakers. Getting future first rounders would be the key but those wouldn’t be soon either way. The Pelicans own the Lakers 2023 first rounder, and the rights to 2024 or a swap to 2025. So it gets a little confusing and murky when talking picks.

But it will be interesting to see if the Bulls do engage in talks and pick a lane here as the season goes on.

