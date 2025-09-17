The Chicago Bears will look to move past Week 2’s blowout loss as they begin to prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys.

The team has been dealing with key injuries since the season started. Starting slot corner Kyler Gordon has yet to see the field. TJ Edwards missed Week 1 and then returned for Week 2. However, Edwards reaggravated his hamstring injury and left early during the game.

Jaylon Johnson returned from his groin/calf injuries last week, but then went down and got hurt during Week 2’s loss. It was confirmed on Monday that Johnson will be out indefinitely. According to Brad Biggs, the Bears’ head coach, Ben Johnson told the media that “nothing official” has been determined for the star cornerback. It has been confirmed that Johnson will be out on Sunday, as expected.

Ben Johnson says "nothing official" has been determined for CB Jaylon Johnson. Obviously, he's not an option for the #Bears this Sunday. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 17, 2025

Multiple Chicago Bears starters did not practice on Wednesday

The Chicago Bears posted their injury report following Wednesday’s practice, via X.

Kyler Gordon missed practice yet again. Edwards did not practice as well as defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett has been dealing with a knee injury. With Johnson already out, there could now be four defensive starters out for Sunday’s game. This would be such a major blow to an already depleted defense.

Defensive back Jaylon Jones did not practice due to a hamstring injury. Jones will likely be needed for Sunday due to Johnson being out and Gordon being unlikely to play.

D’Andre Swift has now been added to the Bears’ injury report

The Bears also revealed that starting running back D’Andre Swift was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a quad injury. It is unknown how serious this injury is. Hopefully, this is just a precaution.

Swift has had a rough start to the 2025 season; however, he is a key part of the Bears’ offense. Swift ran for 63 yards on 12 carries during last week’s loss. He also ran for a touchdown during the second half of the game, when the game was out of reach for the Bears.