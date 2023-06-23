NBA News: Chicago Bulls give confusing answer on Lonzo Ball’s rehab status

Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas gave a confusing update on point guard Lonzo Ball’s rehab. Ball missed the last half of the 2021-22 season, all of last season. He is expected to miss all of the upcoming season as he rehabs from his third surgery to repair his injured knee.

The Chicago Bulls are worried about their star point guard

Reports came out last month that the Bulls’ front office suspects Ball’s career, not just with the team but in the NBA, could be over. It’s an unfortunate situation for Ball and the Bulls, as the injury occurred as the star part guard was hitting his prime in the league.

After the draft, Karnišovas was asked by reporters during his press conference about the rehab status of Ball and his future with the team. Karnišovas confirmed Ball was not expected to play for the entire 2022-24 season. The Bulls do anticipate he will play for Chicago again, he said.

No clear answer given on Lonzo Ball’s rehab

But Karnišovas’ answer on Ball’s recovery wasn’t entirely clear. Per K.C. Johnson with NBC Sports, Karnišovas said Ball was “recovering nicely” before explaining the 25-year-old point guard would miss a second consecutive season.

AK on Lonzo Ball: "He's recovering nicely." Off crutches last month. Doing rehab. Expectation is he's not coming back next season. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 23, 2023

Recovering nicely but not coming back for another year. Huh?

Bulls fans will remain skeptical until they see him on the court. Ball was hopeful last season he’d get back on the court. Instead, he wound up in another surgeon’s office before dribbling in front of fans on the hardwood.

The team is better with Ball on the court. I really hope he gets healthy and the Bulls can keep him. But there are problems this team can’t address until they decide what Ball’s accurate prognosis is.

