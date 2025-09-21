Chicago Cubs: Daniel Palencia makes first rehab appearance, has mixed results

The Chicago Cubs are laboring right now, in the midst of a three-game skid after clinching their first playoff berth since the abbreviated 2020 season.

There’s definitely some cause for concern in their recent flat performances this late in the season and nobody’s expecting their postseason run to be smooth. Among the concerns facing the team is the postseason viability of the bullpen.

On September 7, the Cubs lost their designated closer Daniel Palencia with a right shoulder strain and have been working under manager Craig Counsell’s closer-by-committee plan-B since then. And while results have mostly been positive, having a true shut down closer takes on an exaggerated level of importance in the playoffs, as elite-level teams perform at their very best in must-win games.

Daniel Palencia makes first rehab appearance

On Saturday, the 25-year-old Palencia came off the 15-day IL and began his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.

Facing the Toledo Mud Hens, Palencia relieved top pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins in the fifth inning and delivered mixed results that leaned towards the positive.

In two-thirds of an inning, the righty reliever allowed one unearned run on two hits. He struck out both batters he retired. In total, he delivered 21 pitches and got 15 of them across as strikes. The greatest bit of positive news, however, was that he was reportedly topping 100 mph with his fastball. He’ll likely have at least one more rehab outing before the major league Cubs decide on when/if to bring him back.

All in all, the turnaround on his injury– especially for a shoulder injury to a hard-throwing power pitcher– is outstanding. It leads one to believe that maybe this IL stint was only partially about a physical issue. After an ugly 5-run outing that capped off an extended stretch of poor performances, Palencia may have been in need of some physical rest and a mental reset. From August 1 to that September 7 shellacking, he was sporting a horrendous 8.03 ERA over 15 appearances, allowing 21 hits and 5 walks in 12.1 innings pitched.

The rise and the subsequent uncertainty

Up until August 1, though, Palencia was a true revelation, winning the closer gig shortly after being brought up from Triple-A in mid-April. He had notched a stellar 1.40 ERA with 14 saves until his late season struggles.

With no prior experience as a full-time closer and certainly no history of having to handle high-pressure postseason situations, he would’ve been a question mark even if he hadn’t struggled and fallen to injury. Some have pointed to the Cubs’ inability/unwillingness to acquire a more experienced closer at this year’s trade deadline as a major mistake in the wake of Palencia’s fall.

Big decisions for the playoffs-bound Chicago Cubs

Whatever the case, the Cubs will have to decide quickly on what to do with their returning closer as they enter into the final 7 games of the regular season.

Last year’s closer and this season’s projected set-up man, Porter Hodge, was recently sent back down to Iowa, thereby reducing the pool of qualified, available high-leverage possible closers as the Cubs head into the playoffs.

If Palencia does come back in time to be added to the playoff roster, it’s a guarantee that he will have a short leash, like every other bullpen arm under Counsell’s watch.