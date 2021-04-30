2021 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears Select Teven Jenkins with the 39th Pick

Another trade up in the draft?? The Chicago Bears have selected Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins with the 39th pick after moving up in the second round. #Bears traded #Panthers 52, 83 and 204 overall – 2nd, 3rd and 6th round picks in exchange for the Jenkins pick and No. 151 in the 5th round. So, barring another trade up, that's it for the night. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 30, 2021 That is quite a bit of draft capital to give up, but they are getting a 5th rounder back. Draft capital aside, Jenkins addresses a huge need on the Bears. Aside from QB, this was the next biggest need. They get a guy who could have very well been a first round pick and was actually projected to go to the Bears at pick #20 had they stayed put in a lot of scenarios. I won’t pretend that I know what I’m talking about when it comes to lineman, but all signs point to him being a power dude that isn’t afraid to throw some guys around and punch ’em right in the mouth. I mean…

.@tevenjenkins on playing with an edge: "I don't care who you are, I'm going to attack you and impose my will against another man." Oh. 😈 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 1, 2021

He’s actually one of the fastest lineman in the draft and ran a 4.96 40. It also sounds like he has great instincts and really knows what he’s doing in terms of technique.

One of the big thing that has been pointed out as a weakness for him are that his arms are on the short side and that could cause some problems.

There’s going to be some shuffling around on the Bears O-line this offseason, but expect Jenkins to be a day-one starter.

That might be it until the 5th round folks. Let’s see if Pace makes any other moves to try and regain some picks. Maybe some players on the move?