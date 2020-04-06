Chicago Bulls set to interview two candidates for head of basketball operations

The Chicago Bulls have begun expressing interest in at least three candidates early on in their search for a new head of basketball operations. One of those candidates, Indiana Pacers GM Chad Buchanan, has declined the interview and opted to stay with the Pacers but now at least two candidates will interview.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls have already interviewed Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik via a video chat and will also interview Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas this week:

Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik did a video interview with the Chicago Bulls today for the franchise's Executive VP of Basketball Operations opening, sources tell ESPN. Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas will interview with Bulls mid-week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 6, 2020

Miami Heat assistant GM Adam Simon also withdrew his name from consideration per the Chicago Tribune. Toronto’s Bobby Webster appears to be one of the top targets for the Bulls in this search per SportsNet out of Toronto.

It’s only been a few days since the report of Chicago starting the process of finding a new head of basketball operations but they are already moving fast. With COVID-19 putting a hold on the season, the Bulls are hoping they can use this time to find their guy in the search.

Check back for more on the Bulls search.