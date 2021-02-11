Report: Mets and Cubs have resumed talks for Kris Bryant?

The Chicago Cubs could be a step closer to trading former MVP Kris Bryant according to a new report as the New York Mets are showing some interest again. Back in January the two sides reportedly had some discussions about Bryant and a trade but things fizzled off. Earlier that month the Mets acquired Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco in a trade with the Cleveland Indians and it appears as if they have their eyes set on boosting the roster again, in terms of Bryant. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Cubs and Mets have resumed talks regarding a Bryant trade on Thursday. However, it’s unclear how close a deal is or what stage they are even at in negotiations. On January 6, we reported that any talks between Mets and Cubs on Kris Bryant were no longer active. That was true at the time. TIL it has changed since. Unclear how likely it is to happen, but there is at least something there. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) February 11, 2021

It’s become more and more clear this offseason that Bryant will be moved at some point. Although it’s probably likely he’s on the Opening Day roster, with this being his last year under contract, the Cubs could move him at the deadline in hopes of him having a strong start to the season.

This shouldn’t be a shocker to Cubs fans either with the way this offseason has gone unloading Yu Darvish while saying goodbye to both Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber. They are making moves but they aren’t any closer to winning a title than they were last year, signalling a rebuild ahead.

The 2021 season might just be a tough one for Cubs fans in terms of fielding a good team to make a run at the postseason.