Win totals for Chicago Cubs, White Sox released for 2020 season

With Major League Baseball setting the plans for a return on a 60-game schedule to start in late July, bettors will now have some live sports to gamble on.

Before each season sportsbooks set the win totals for each team, and for the new 60-game schedule, it’s no different. Per 670 The Score’s gambling expert Joe Ostrowski, the offshore books have already set those totals. Both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox will enter this season with a win total of 31.5:

MLB win totals offshore: NL Central

STL 32.5

CHC, CIN, MIL 31.5

PIT 25.5 AL Central

MIN 34.5

CLE 33.5

CWS 31.5

KC 24.5

DET 21.5 — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeO670) June 24, 2020

The Cardinals are the favorites to win the NL Central but by a slim margin of just one game over the Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers who are all at 31.5. The Pittsburgh Pirates are projected to finish in last place, not a shocker to anyone going into the season.

As for the White Sox, they are also at 31.5 but third-best odds in the AL Central behind Minnesota (34.5) and Cleveland (33.5). The White Sox will have their young, talented roster up for most of the season barring any sickness, which is a huge positive.

Personally, I think both teams are solid for an OVER on the win total and both could compete for the division title. There are some projections that even have the Cubs winning the NL Central. And with a shortened season, all it takes is a team getting hot at the right time to do so.

The White Sox are also a team that could get hot at the right time and make a legit run in this short season. Taking a chance on both might be worth the risk.





