Luis Robert has big for Chicago White Sox and he’s officially arrived

The Chicago White Sox may have a potential superstar in their lineup right now and he’s not named Eloy Jimenez or Yoan Moncada. Not to take anything away from the duo as they are both very good players and could be stars as well but outfielder Luis Robert appears to be the real deal and officially introduced himself to the nation on Saturday night.

In Chicago’s 11-4 win over Kansas City on Saturday, Robert had a HUGE night and put the rest of the league on notice.

Robert finished the game 4-for-6 with 2 RBI’s, 2 runs scored, a HR, and 2 doubles on the night. His home run was a no-doubter, smashing it over the right field fence:

Luis Robert is a star. Easy power. Stream: https://t.co/Z3Qkv1HCka pic.twitter.com/XehqRL8DJT — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 1, 2020

In those 6 plate appearances, Rober saw just 10 pitches and had NINE total bases. That’s pretty damn good.

Luis Robert saw 10 pitches in six plate appearances tonight. He had nine total bases — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 2, 2020

Robert is now hitting .364 on the season and has really earned the attention of the rest of the country with his play. He’s got legit superstar potential, which shouldn’t surprise White Sox fans as they have followed him for the past few years now.

With Yoan Moncada having a big 2019 season and Eloy Jimenez showing what he can do as a power hitter, this White Sox lineup is stacked. They recently added prospect Nick Madrigal to their infield which could help provide another boost both offensively and defensively for the rest of the 2020 season. The rebuild took a bit, but things are looking up for the South Siders.

The White Sox will look to extend their three-game win streak and sweep the series from the Royals on Sunday.





