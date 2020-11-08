Is Allen Robinson frustrated with the Chicago Bears?

The Chicago Bears offense is a mess, there’s no denying that. Following another bad performance in Week 9, we are left wondering what the hell is going on in Matt Nagy’s third year.

But if there has been one constant in this offense, it’s been the play of wide receiver Allen Robinson.

The 27-year-old has had a solid year and has consistently shown up in the games, despite having a few hiccups early in the season that led to interceptions. But with a player like his skillset, you can excuse a few of those mistakes. Robinson is in the final year of his three-year contract and he’s made it clear that he wants to finish his career in Chicago. The problem is, the Bears haven’t reached an agreement with Robinson leaving his future murky.

Now, after another bad offensive performance, Robinson could be expressing his frustrations with this offense or lack of a contract. Check out this gif he posted on Sunday night: