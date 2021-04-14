Carlos Rodon throws no-hitter for Chicago White Sox

Just a few months ago, Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodon didn’t know the status of his career with the organization. Now, he’s in the history books.
Rodon threw the organization’s 20th no-hitter on Wednesday night as the White Sox blanked the Cleveland Indians 8-0 at Guaranteed Rate Field. And this no-hitter came with some drama.
After a close play at first base to get the first out of the inning, Rodon’s two-strike pitch hit Roberto Perez on top of the cleat ending the perfect game with just two outs to go. But Rodon would get the next two batters out to secure the no-hitter as the celebration began:
The final out. A spectacular night on the mound for Carlos Rodón! pic.twitter.com/xkYMaLR9vP
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 15, 2021
Rodon was flat out dominant out on the mound Wednesday night, recording 25 consecutive outs in the game. While he would have loved the perfect game, the no-hitter is a great achievement and is the second in a week in MLB. But for Rodon, it’s even more special as he signed a one year deal to stay with the organization and give it one more go.
The no-hitter is the second in as many seasons for the South Siders as Lucas Giolito threw one last year in the shortened season.