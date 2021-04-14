Carlos Rodon throws no-hitter for Chicago White Sox

Just a few months ago, Chicago White Sox starter Carlos Rodon didn’t know the status of his career with the organization. Now, he’s in the history books.

Rodon threw the organization’s 20th no-hitter on Wednesday night as the White Sox blanked the Cleveland Indians 8-0 at Guaranteed Rate Field. And this no-hitter came with some drama.

After a close play at first base to get the first out of the inning, Rodon’s two-strike pitch hit Roberto Perez on top of the cleat ending the perfect game with just two outs to go. But Rodon would get the next two batters out to secure the no-hitter as the celebration began: