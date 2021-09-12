WATCH: Justin Fields scores first career rushing touchdown

Throughout the week there were hints that the Chicago Bears had a special package for quarterback Justin Fields that they would run during Sunday night’s game in Los Angeles. Heck, even Rams head coach Sean McVay mentioned that they were preparing for it.

And it didn’t take long for that to happen as Fields attempted a pass early on in the Bears first drive of the game. After that, he appeared a few more times and finally found the end zone late in the third quarter.

Watch as the rookie QB takes the snap and finds the end zone for his first career rushing touchdown: